Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target Raised to C$262.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James to C$262.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.50% from the company’s previous close.

BYD has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$248.00 to C$272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$265.00 to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Laurentian set a C$250.00 target price on Boyd Group Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$260.00 target price on shares of Boyd Group Services in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$257.46.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Shares of BYD traded down C$2.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$241.47. 33,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,764. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of C$184.84 and a 52 week high of C$249.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.18 billion and a PE ratio of 112.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$229.53.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C($0.51). The firm had revenue of C$533.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$574.48 million. Equities research analysts predict that Boyd Group Services will post 4.8899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.