Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) PT Raised to C$255.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$255.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BYD. ATB Capital raised Boyd Group Services to an “outperform” rating and set a C$265.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$265.00 to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$245.00 to C$265.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cormark boosted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Laurentian set a C$250.00 target price on Boyd Group Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$257.46.

BYD traded down C$2.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$241.47. 33,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,764. The company has a market cap of C$5.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 112.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$229.53. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of C$184.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$249.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C($0.51). The business had revenue of C$533.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$574.48 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services will post 4.8899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

