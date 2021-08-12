Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Rating Increased to Outperform at ATB Capital

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) was upgraded by equities researchers at ATB Capital to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a C$265.00 target price on the stock. ATB Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Boyd Group Services to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$260.00 target price on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$245.00 to C$265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$250.00 target price on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$257.46.

Shares of Boyd Group Services stock traded down C$2.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$241.47. The company had a trading volume of 33,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,764. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.61. The firm has a market cap of C$5.18 billion and a PE ratio of 112.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$229.53. Boyd Group Services has a 52-week low of C$184.84 and a 52-week high of C$249.19.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C($0.51). The company had revenue of C$533.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$574.48 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boyd Group Services will post 4.8899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

