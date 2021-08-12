BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 19.44% and a negative return on equity of 15.38%.

BrainsWay stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.09. 48,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,878. The firm has a market cap of $133.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.40 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.83. BrainsWay has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $11.77.

Get BrainsWay alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on BWAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrainsWay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of BrainsWay from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of BrainsWay in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of BrainsWay in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for BrainsWay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainsWay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.