Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.81

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.81 and last traded at $17.31, with a volume of 15620 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.17.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Brambles Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BXBLY)

Brambles Ltd. engages in the provision of supply chain support services and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, IFCO, and Corporate. The CHEP Americas segment comprises the North America and Latin America. The CHEP EMEA segment includes the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.

