Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €100.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) received a €100.00 ($117.65) target price from Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.40 ($88.71) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €79.95 ($94.06).

FRA BNR opened at €84.98 ($99.98) on Thursday. Brenntag has a 1-year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 1-year high of €56.25 ($66.18). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €80.60.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

