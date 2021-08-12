Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €100.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) received a €100.00 ($117.65) target price from Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.40 ($88.71) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €79.95 ($94.06).

FRA BNR opened at €84.98 ($99.98) on Thursday. Brenntag has a 1-year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 1-year high of €56.25 ($66.18). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €80.60.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

