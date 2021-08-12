Brent David Rosenthal Acquires 15,000 Shares of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Stock

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Director Brent David Rosenthal purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $48,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SCOR stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.15. The company had a trading volume of 805,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,782. comScore, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.31.

Get comScore alerts:

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.10). comScore had a negative net margin of 20.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that comScore, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SCOR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded comScore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on comScore from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of comScore in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in comScore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in comScore in the second quarter worth $50,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of comScore during the second quarter worth $50,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of comScore during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Excalibur Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of comScore in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 65.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About comScore

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; and Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for comScore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for comScore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.