Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.90

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.90 and last traded at $17.40, with a volume of 2086 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.40.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile (NYSE:BRDG)

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

