Bridget Frey Sells 14,000 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) CTO Bridget Frey sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $770,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bridget Frey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Bridget Frey sold 14,000 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $895,440.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Bridget Frey sold 14,000 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $842,380.00.

Shares of RDFN stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.23. The company had a trading volume of 32,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,237. Redfin Co. has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $98.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,378.25 and a beta of 1.87.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. Redfin had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 0.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 62.5% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Redfin from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Redfin from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.85.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

