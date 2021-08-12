Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 0.7% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% during the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the first quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 17,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.6% during the second quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on BMY. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

Shares of BMY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.95. The company had a trading volume of 5,699,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,875,665. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $69.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.99. The stock has a market cap of $148.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

