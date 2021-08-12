Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.283-$6.509 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.260. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE BR traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $171.76. The stock had a trading volume of 9,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,531. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 0.87. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1-year low of $126.77 and a 1-year high of $175.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.73%.

In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $219,108.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,514.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total value of $157,563.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 57,237 shares in the company, valued at $10,020,481.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,522,746 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

