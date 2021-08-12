Brokerages Anticipate Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Commercial Vehicle Group reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.26. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Commercial Vehicle Group.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 1.50%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of CVGI stock opened at $9.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $323.50 million, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $13.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 135.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 53.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies to the global vehicle and the U.S. technology integrator markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating.

