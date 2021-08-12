Brokerages Anticipate IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) to report ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for IMV’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.10). IMV reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMV will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow IMV.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. IMV had a negative net margin of 10,579.51% and a negative return on equity of 94.95%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IMV. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of IMV from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of IMV in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1.38 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. IMV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMV traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.55. 38,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.65. The company has a market cap of $127.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.00. IMV has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $5.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of IMV by 59.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 52,445 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in IMV by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 43,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMV in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

