Brokerages Anticipate MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) to Post $0.65 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.65. MGM Growth Properties reported earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MGM Growth Properties.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.37). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. MGM Growth Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.45.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of MGM Growth Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $208,341.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MGM Growth Properties by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 373,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,680,000 after acquiring an additional 94,531 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 18,155 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MGP opened at $40.45 on Thursday. MGM Growth Properties has a 52-week low of $25.83 and a 52-week high of $41.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is currently 91.15%.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

