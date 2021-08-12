Brokerages Anticipate MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to Announce -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) will report ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.02. MGM Resorts International reported earnings per share of ($1.08) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 89.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to ($0.88). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MGM Resorts International.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was up 682.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.52) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MGM shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.15.

Shares of MGM stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,921,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,016,801. The company has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.79. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $19.55 and a 52 week high of $45.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.25%.

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,888,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $161,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,575 over the last ninety days. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 242.6% in the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 10,591,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,375,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500,000 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter worth about $197,494,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,044,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,839,000 after buying an additional 1,466,245 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at about $38,617,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 6,698.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 779,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,594,000 after acquiring an additional 767,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

