Brokerages Expect Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) will report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.21. Corcept Therapeutics posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Corcept Therapeutics.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 28.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CORT. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

In related news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,076,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $529,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,208.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,350. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CORT. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1,706.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $219,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $256,000. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT opened at $20.54 on Thursday. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $31.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.57.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

