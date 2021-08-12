Brokerages Expect II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) to Announce $0.90 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) will announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for II-VI’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $1.00. II-VI reported earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that II-VI will report full-year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $4.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. II-VI had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $808.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. II-VI’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IIVI shares. Northland Securities raised II-VI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup cut shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of II-VI from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of II-VI from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of II-VI from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. II-VI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.89.

Shares of IIVI opened at $64.38 on Thursday. II-VI has a 52 week low of $36.04 and a 52 week high of $100.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.17. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

In other news, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $360,450.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 45,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,303.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $536,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,617 shares in the company, valued at $23,890,732.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,335 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of II-VI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in II-VI by 242.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in II-VI during the first quarter worth $174,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in II-VI during the first quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in II-VI by 775.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

