Brokerages Expect MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to Post $1.72 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) will report earnings of $1.72 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MasTec’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.83. MasTec posted earnings per share of $1.83 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MasTec will report full year earnings of $5.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MasTec.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. MasTec had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTZ shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.08.

Shares of MTZ stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.52. 573,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,297. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $40.18 and a fifty-two week high of $122.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.47.

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $360,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,635.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec in the first quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in MasTec by 84.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MasTec in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in MasTec in the second quarter valued at $58,000. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

