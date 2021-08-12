Brokerages Expect Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) to Announce $2.03 EPS

Equities analysts expect Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) to report $2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Olin’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.16 and the lowest is $1.79. Olin reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,115%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Olin will report full-year earnings of $6.62 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $7.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Olin.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 28.77%. Olin’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS.

OLN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vertical Research raised Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group upgraded Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Olin from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.79.

NYSE:OLN opened at $48.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Olin has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $51.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.14, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Olin’s payout ratio is -59.26%.

In other news, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 71,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $3,379,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Teresa M. Vermillion sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $389,120.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,563.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,850 shares of company stock valued at $5,772,504. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Olin by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Olin by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,028,359 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,833,000 after buying an additional 103,708 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Olin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,766,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Olin by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 328,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,209,000 after acquiring an additional 158,019 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the second quarter worth $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

