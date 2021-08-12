Brokerages Expect Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) to announce $26.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.31 million and the lowest is $25.22 million. Southern First Bancshares reported sales of $28.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full year sales of $105.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $102.90 million to $107.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $109.68 million, with estimates ranging from $107.35 million to $112.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Southern First Bancshares.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 11.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFST. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 12.4% during the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 5,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 5.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SFST opened at $51.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.43. Southern First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $23.16 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $405.27 million, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.06.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

