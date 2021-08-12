Brokerages Expect Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) will announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.84. Stock Yards Bancorp reported earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 18.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,799. Stock Yards Bancorp has a one year low of $32.71 and a one year high of $56.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,139,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 5.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the second quarter worth $261,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 14.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.1% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 61,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

