Brokerages Expect Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $194.12 Million

Analysts forecast that Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) will report sales of $194.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $189.83 million to $198.40 million. Stoneridge posted sales of $175.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full-year sales of $790.00 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $858.30 million, with estimates ranging from $845.10 million to $871.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Stoneridge.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $191.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. Stoneridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SRI. Barrington Research upgraded Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,108,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,061,000 after buying an additional 109,083 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,559,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,616,000 after purchasing an additional 490,424 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,046,816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,299,000 after purchasing an additional 24,277 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Stoneridge by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 817,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,011,000 after acquiring an additional 60,348 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Stoneridge by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 723,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,999,000 after acquiring an additional 385,012 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRI stock opened at $26.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.37. Stoneridge has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $38.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.36. The firm has a market cap of $730.44 million, a P/E ratio of -62.53 and a beta of 1.42.

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

