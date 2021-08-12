Brokerages Expect The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) to Post $0.43 EPS

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) will report earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.43. The Bancorp posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Bancorp.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The Bancorp had a net margin of 39.26% and a return on equity of 17.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

In other news, Director Walter T. Beach sold 22,000 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total transaction of $516,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,878.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter T. Beach sold 10,000 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $241,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,225.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in The Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in The Bancorp by 1,204.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 40,623 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in The Bancorp by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 521,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,005,000 after purchasing an additional 259,067 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Bancorp by 74.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,353,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569,078 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of The Bancorp by 172.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 115,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 73,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBBK stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.05. 1,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,531. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $26.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.45.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Bancorp (TBBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Receive News & Ratings for The Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.