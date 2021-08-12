Brokerages Expect The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) to Post $0.43 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) will report earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.43. The Bancorp posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Bancorp.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The Bancorp had a net margin of 39.26% and a return on equity of 17.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

In other news, Director Walter T. Beach sold 22,000 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total transaction of $516,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,878.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter T. Beach sold 10,000 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $241,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,225.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in The Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in The Bancorp by 1,204.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 40,623 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in The Bancorp by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 521,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,005,000 after purchasing an additional 259,067 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Bancorp by 74.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,353,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569,078 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of The Bancorp by 172.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 115,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 73,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBBK stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.05. 1,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,531. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $26.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.45.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

