Brokerages Expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) will announce earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.90). Wave Life Sciences reported earnings of ($0.86) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($2.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.12) to ($2.15). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($1.80). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.17). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 746.67% and a negative return on equity of 242.12%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WVE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Wave Life Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WVE. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 22.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WVE stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,949. The firm has a market cap of $302.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.37. Wave Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $19.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.61.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

