Brokerages Expect WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $144.49 Million

Analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) will report $144.49 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for WesBanco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $148.32 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $140.34 million. WesBanco posted sales of $155.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full year sales of $587.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $583.98 million to $594.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $562.22 million, with estimates ranging from $542.33 million to $581.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WesBanco.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $151.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.17 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 36.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WSBC shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James downgraded WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $34.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.08. WesBanco has a 52-week low of $19.56 and a 52-week high of $39.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.21%.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 5,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $207,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,821.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $43,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter worth $68,958,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of WesBanco during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,645,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,459,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,855,000 after purchasing an additional 296,406 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 13.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,079,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,451,000 after purchasing an additional 128,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,091,000 after purchasing an additional 103,047 shares during the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WesBanco (WSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.