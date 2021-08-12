Brokers Issue Forecasts for Bally’s Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BALY)

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bally’s in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.41. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bally’s’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

BALY has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bally’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.60.

Shares of BALY stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.04. 1,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,006. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -208.49 and a beta of 2.57. Bally’s has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $75.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $267.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.22 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 825.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 100.9% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 351,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,006,000 after buying an additional 176,385 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Bally’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,453,000. MIK Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,117,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

