Brokers Issue Forecasts for Cara Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CARA)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) – Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cara Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.13) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.09). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.50) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.50%.

CARA has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

CARA traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,135. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.40. Cara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $29.65. The firm has a market cap of $649.67 million, a PE ratio of 57.05 and a beta of 1.05.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 8,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $112,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,800 shares in the company, valued at $375,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 917.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 32,513 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 140.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 407,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 237,847 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 97.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,296,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609,103 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3,413.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 365,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 355,537 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 92.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 15,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

