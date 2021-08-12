Brokers Issue Forecasts for DTE Energy’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DTE)

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of DTE Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.67. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DTE Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $5.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.15 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DTE. UBS Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.85.

Shares of DTE traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $120.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.51. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $91.38 and a 12 month high of $121.19. The company has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.55.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 60.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 14.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 287,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,601,000 after buying an additional 36,669 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,815,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 831,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,739,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 9,509 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

