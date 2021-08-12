Brokers Issue Forecasts for ShockWave Medical, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SWAV)

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for ShockWave Medical in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.28). Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ShockWave Medical’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SWAV. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.57.

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $175.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of -84.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 6.96. ShockWave Medical has a 52-week low of $52.02 and a 52-week high of $203.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.39.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.39. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 83.47%. The business had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. ShockWave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 442.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other ShockWave Medical news, Director Colin Cahill sold 634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total value of $99,778.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,785.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total transaction of $592,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,063,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,691 shares of company stock valued at $27,464,775 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 340,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,354,000 after purchasing an additional 166,863 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,257,000 after buying an additional 10,214 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical during the first quarter worth $7,237,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

