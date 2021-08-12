Brokers Offer Predictions for eBay Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of eBay in a report released on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion expects that the e-commerce company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for eBay’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.95 EPS.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.21. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.65.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $68.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. eBay has a 12 month low of $45.36 and a 12 month high of $74.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.13.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 6.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,638,905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,485,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,852 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in eBay by 25.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,869,948 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,400,707,000 after buying an additional 4,699,614 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 6.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,462,209 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $639,252,000 after acquiring an additional 588,725 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,245,888 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $649,153,000 after acquiring an additional 197,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,681,575 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $409,181,000 after acquiring an additional 29,098 shares during the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

