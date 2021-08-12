Brokers Offer Predictions for Energizer Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ENR)

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Energizer in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.45 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Energizer’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ENR. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

ENR stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,902. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.53. Energizer has a 52-week low of $38.59 and a 52-week high of $52.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 150.52 and a beta of 1.24.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $721.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.20 million. Energizer had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Energizer by 9.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Energizer by 1.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Energizer by 42.9% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in Energizer by 2.6% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 15,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Energizer by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

