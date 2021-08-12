Brokers Offer Predictions for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the company will earn $0.89 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.78. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ HRMY traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.10. 6,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,080. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 140.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Harmony Biosciences has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $52.74.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $2,682,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $468,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 4,948.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 19,102 shares during the last quarter. 48.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 9,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $300,589.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $469,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $771,890 over the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.