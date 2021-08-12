Brokers Offer Predictions for HP Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HPQ)

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HP in a report released on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Mcnealy anticipates that the computer maker will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HP’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HPQ. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.23.

Shares of HP stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $30.13. 61,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,734,831. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.33. The company has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.00. HP has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in HP by 168.4% in the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 99,167 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 62,215 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of HP by 344.8% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 99,030 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 76,767 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,473,560 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $46,786,000 after purchasing an additional 240,050 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 171,767 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $5,454,000 after purchasing an additional 55,408 shares during the period. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

