Brokers Offer Predictions for UpHealth, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:UPH)

UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of UpHealth in a report released on Tuesday, August 10th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for UpHealth’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered UpHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on UpHealth in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on UpHealth in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

UpHealth stock opened at $5.08 on Thursday. UpHealth has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $12.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.51.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in UpHealth stock. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 79,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned about 0.40% of UpHealth at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.26% of the company’s stock.

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

