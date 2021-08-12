Brokers Set Expectations for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.46) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.47). Wedbush also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($7.87) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.09) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.15) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on APLS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

Shares of APLS traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.23. The company had a trading volume of 6,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,231. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.46. The company has a current ratio of 9.25, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02).

In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total value of $410,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 875,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,463,665.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Insiders have sold 181,178 shares of company stock valued at $9,805,800 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

