Brokers Set Expectations for Blend Labs Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BLND)

Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Blend Labs in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Blend Labs’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

BLND has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.78.

Shares of NYSE BLND traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.64. 758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,199. Blend Labs has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $21.04.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

