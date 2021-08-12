Brokers Set Expectations for Watts Water Technologies, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WTS)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Watts Water Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the technology company will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.18. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.77 EPS.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

WTS stock opened at $164.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Watts Water Technologies has a 12 month low of $93.01 and a 12 month high of $164.29.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.48 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,766,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,297,000 after purchasing an additional 221,776 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,349,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,141,000 after buying an additional 23,206 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,144,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,283,000 after purchasing an additional 37,006 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 613,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,870,000 after purchasing an additional 103,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 503,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,517,000 after buying an additional 30,888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 11,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.68, for a total transaction of $1,478,187.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shashank Patel sold 8,524 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,278,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,665 shares of company stock valued at $6,110,288. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

