Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.55.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of BAM stock opened at $57.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $94.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.31 and a beta of 1.25. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $57.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.33. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -200.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 235,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 19.7% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 979,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,868,000 after acquiring an additional 36,450 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 257,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the period. 59.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

