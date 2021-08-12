Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BAM has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.23.

Shares of BAM stock opened at $57.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.61. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $57.83. The stock has a market cap of $94.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAM. Partners Value Investments LP lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 50.0% in the second quarter. Partners Value Investments LP now owns 128,758,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,236,156,000 after purchasing an additional 42,919,512 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,698,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,253 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,371,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,361,110,000 after buying an additional 13,829,390 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,833,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,408,000 after buying an additional 1,310,802 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 57.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,166,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,055,202,000 after purchasing an additional 11,753,902 shares during the period. 59.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

