Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 59,526 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $17,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 11,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,272,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,215,000 after buying an additional 259,411 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 280,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,974,000 after purchasing an additional 37,882 shares during the last quarter. 51.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BEP opened at $38.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.62 and a beta of 0.56. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $28.85 and a 52-week high of $49.87.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.42 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 9.25%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -95.08%.

BEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.38.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

