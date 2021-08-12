Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.710-$0.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $328 million-$348 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $313.33 million.

Shares of Brooks Automation stock opened at $83.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.13. Brooks Automation has a twelve month low of $42.65 and a twelve month high of $108.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.80 and a beta of 1.94.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that Brooks Automation will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRKS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.11.

In other Brooks Automation news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 25,500 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total transaction of $2,345,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,711 shares in the company, valued at $32,438,830.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $98,296.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,631,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,213 shares of company stock worth $4,684,166. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

