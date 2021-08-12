BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Upgraded at Northcoast Research

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) was upgraded by stock analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BRP. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Shares of BRP stock opened at $33.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.75 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. BRP Group has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $33.96.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. On average, equities analysts expect that BRP Group will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BRP Group in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in BRP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in BRP Group by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in BRP Group by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

