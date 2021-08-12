BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Price Target Increased to C$125.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

DOOO has been the subject of several other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$133.00 price target for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of BRP from C$117.00 to C$108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

BRP stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,855. BRP has a 1-year low of $43.47 and a 1-year high of $96.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 3.01.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.53. BRP had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 149.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that BRP will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in BRP by 51.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,400,000 after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in BRP by 15.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 99,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in BRP by 25.0% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in BRP by 1,191.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 48,425 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of BRP by 7.7% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 140,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,992,000 after acquiring an additional 10,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.25% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

