BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on BRT Apartments from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut BRT Apartments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

BRT Apartments stock opened at $17.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.74. The firm has a market cap of $325.20 million, a PE ratio of -35.08 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. BRT Apartments has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $21.70.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. BRT Apartments had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BRT Apartments will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

In other BRT Apartments news, EVP Mitchell Gould sold 3,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $60,286.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,241.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Fredric H. Gould bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $242,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 373,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,475,575.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $128,917. Corporate insiders own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments in the second quarter worth about $35,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in BRT Apartments by 6.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 17,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BRT Apartments during the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 632.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. 29.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.