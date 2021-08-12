Bruce Booth Sells 242,133 Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Director Bruce Booth sold 242,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $14,770,113.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of KYMR traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.40. The company had a trading volume of 7,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,525. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion and a PE ratio of -37.31. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $91.92.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $18.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.81 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.52% and a negative net margin of 90.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 445.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KYMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,803,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,408,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,369,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $930,000. 50.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

