Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.20.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BRKR shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of BRKR traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.45. 5,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,122. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.16. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Bruker has a 1 year low of $37.27 and a 1 year high of $84.41.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.63 million. Bruker had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Bruker by 23.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Bruker during the second quarter valued at about $1,315,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Bruker by 146.1% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 7,115 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bruker during the second quarter valued at about $925,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Bruker during the second quarter valued at about $408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

