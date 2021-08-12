BSC Station (BSCS) Price Reaches $0.10 on Exchanges

BSC Station (CURRENCY:BSCS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One BSC Station coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000228 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BSC Station has traded 28.7% higher against the dollar. BSC Station has a total market capitalization of $3.71 million and $2.20 million worth of BSC Station was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00046183 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $62.70 or 0.00142184 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.72 or 0.00153578 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003279 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,019.92 or 0.99823898 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.80 or 0.00863550 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About BSC Station

BSC Station’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,903,908 coins. BSC Station’s official Twitter account is @bscstation

BSC Station Coin Trading

