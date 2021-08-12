BSCView Price Reaches $0.0196 on Exchanges (BSCV)

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Over the last seven days, BSCView has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One BSCView coin can currently be purchased for $0.0196 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BSCView has a total market capitalization of $230,766.66 and $8,452.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00046646 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.90 or 0.00143532 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.86 or 0.00154674 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,756.94 or 1.00539725 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $388.17 or 0.00871970 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BSCView Profile

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

