BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Hold”

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.75 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James upgraded BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

Shares of BSRTF traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.21. 18,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,494. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $9.39 and a 1-year high of $15.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.37.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

