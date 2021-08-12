Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Laurentian raised their price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.50 price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of HOM.U traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$15.33. The company had a trading volume of 46,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,816. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$13.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$463.17 million and a P/E ratio of 13.26. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$9.39 and a 12-month high of C$15.34.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0417 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.29%.

In related news, insider Llc J&Amp;P Unit Holding purchased 20,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$16.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$344,104.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 976,228 shares in the company, valued at C$16,404,144.82. Also, Director John Stanley Bailey purchased 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$17.39 per share, with a total value of C$52,565.97. Following the purchase, the director now owns 999,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,393,944.96. Insiders have bought 89,435 shares of company stock worth $1,520,637 in the last quarter.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

